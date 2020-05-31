June on its way to be a warm one in the northeast

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) — The first few days of June are going to be pretty cool, but that is not what’s expected the rest of the month.

Summer-like weather is on its way to western Massachusetts.

In a typical June, high temperatures start off in the upper 70s. Toward the end of the month, they average near 80 degrees. While we will start the month in the upper 60s and low 70s, we are expecting much warmer weather for the rest of June. High temperatures will regularly be slightly above average.

That forecast is right in line with the thinking of the Climate Prediction Center from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Their June seasonal outlook shows the best chance is for warmer-than-normal temperatures throughout the month. Precipitation is expected to be close to normal, which is 3.9 inches in Chicopee.

So if you haven’t liked the cooler weather recently, you just have to wait a few more days.