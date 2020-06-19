June rainfall in western Massachusetts is below average

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – We’re 19 days through June and it’s only rained twice.

On Thursday the U.S. drought monitor updated and western Massachusetts is not in drought, but we are all considered abnormally dry as is much of New England and the northeast.

There’s the very slight chance for an afternoon or evening shower, but most of us will not see any rain. If a shower pops up, the best chance is in the Berkshires. The 22News Local Forecast Discussion has the latest weather for the weekend.

The reason we are dry is the lack of rainfall of course. In the lower Pioneer Valley at Westover ARB we’ve had 1.13″ for the month so far. We should have had 2.34″ by now, missing 1.21″ just for June alone.

January and May were also drier than average months. Since January we have had 16.5″ but we should have had 19.54″ so we have a deficit of 3.04″ for the year. Now putting this in perspective, we have still had 85% of the rainfall we should have had for the year, but yes we are lacking rain recently and that’s why the lawns are drying out so we sure do need the rain.