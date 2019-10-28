Just because it’s fall doesn’t mean ticks are gone

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) — The mosquito population’s declining, temperatures are cooling down and the leaves are falling off the trees.

Autumn brings many things to western Massachusetts, but it doesn’t mean you no longer have to worry about ticks. Summer and spring are the peak times of the year for tick-borne illness, but just because temperatures cool down as we continue into autumn, that doesn’t mean the ticks completely go away.

22News spoke with Rina Patel, a nurse practitioner with AFC Urgent Care, about how to protect yourself from ticks.

“Be aware of your environment, uh, you should wear long, protective clothing if you know you’re in a high exposure area,” Patel advised. “When you come back in, shower soon after coming in. Um, check all your clothing. Check your body.”

Ticks are very hardy and they don’t die in the winter. They go dormant or latch onto a host, like a deer, or your dog. Ticks typically hide in leaf debris in wooded areas, so when snow falls, the leaves serve to insulate dormant ticks. Other ticks survive the cold by hiding underground.

Terminix said black-legged ticks, which carry Lyme disease, remain active as long as outdoor temperatures are above freezing.

The American dog tick, or lone star tick, is not normally active in the fall or winter. So you need to check yourself and your pets.