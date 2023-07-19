HAMPDEN, Mass. (WWLP) – An important safety reminder Wednesday night after a fallen tree caused a deadly crash in New Salem. Experts say to be aware of your surroundings and be alert for weakened trees.

Wallace Tree Service says they get 4 or 5 tree damage calls after every rainstorm. Telling 22News, that the heavy rains in the last few weeks caused soil to soften, which can easily topple trees. Additionally, if you see a tree leaning be careful. As it may be dying from root failure and has less grip on the ground.

“The roots aren’t holding and that’s serious if the tree is going to lean that way. Look for multi-stem trees or multi-trunks that could come apart,” said Robb Wallace, urban lumberjack for Wallace Tree Service. “This happens a lot on most of the storm calls we get.”

Wallace told 22News, oak trees don’t have a deeper root system, and that spruce trees, maples, and birches uproot. He says it’s easy to tell decay is happening when you see mushrooms or hear a woodpecker in a tree. And if a tree has begun to split in your backyard, it’s best to cut it down right away.