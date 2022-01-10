Keeping the heat in and the cold out of your home this season

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – With the temperature plunging into single numbers tonight, and staying dangerously low tomorrow, we want to make sure that home is where the heat is, staying as warm as it’s meant to.

First consulting the homeowners severe cold survival guide and East Longmeadow’s Rocky’s Ace Hardware store manager Dewayne Kelly. we start by checking some of the most vulnerable areas of your home on a frigid night

“Well a lot of people are going to look at their pipes.to keep the cold out. also you have the faucets, water may be in a pipe inside.” said Kelly.

And when Dewayne Kelly gets home tonight. he knows the first thing he’ll do to keep in the heat and keep out the cold. “The first thing I’m going to do to keep the cold out, small thing like a cracked door a little open window and that’s the first thing I’m going to do,” Kelly said furthermore.

Drafts and loss of heat that can be dealt with using any number of home protection products on the market. In addition-the homeowners severe weather survival guide recommends keep your home heated to a minimum of sixty five degrees and make sure any wood stoves and electric heaters are working properly.