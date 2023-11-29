CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – We’ve seen an increase in wind recently and that could mean trouble for your outdoor decorations.

More inclement winter weather is expected in December and keeping your outdoor holiday decorations can be a challenge, but the 22News Storm Team has some helpful tips that will to keep them safe through the end of the season.

With some 56% of Americans spending over $100 on Christmas decorations each year, it’s important to keep those decorations from getting damaged in bad weather.

Igor Paliy with “Oh Jolly Christmas Lights” suggests one product to help keep your lights attached to your home. “What you want is professional grade clips. And it engulfs the whole light, so no matter how strong the wind is this clips on your gutter like so and that’s not going anywhere,” said Paliy.

To keep your standing decorations steady, tie down items with galvanized wire to multiple secure points.

And be careful hanging up those lights and other decorations. According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission there are over 160 decorating related accidents each day during this time of year, with 40% involving falls.