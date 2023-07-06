SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – We aren’t the only ones who can feel the effects of the high temperatures this week. As temperatures start to rise, pet owners should take the necessary steps to protect their four legged friends.

The ASPCA advises you to keep your dog hydrated. Pets can get dehydrated quickly, so it’s vital to give them plenty of fresh water when it’s hot or humid outdoors. On days when it is too hot, keep them inside. Only bring them for walks in the early morning hours when the sun isn’t as harmful.

“Lots of water for your dogs, just stay cool, walk them early and walk them late at night. I’m trying to avoid the heat and humidity with them. Dogs can’t stand it, especially my Boston. Boston’s don’t like heat whatsoever, humidity kills them. So she’ll be in the air conditioning all day,” said Paul Blake of Springfield.

If it’s too hot for you it’s too hot for your dog. Dogs can suffer from heat stress in just a few, short minutes. Knowing the risks and being prepared can help keep you and your pet safe on these warm summer days.

You also want to make sure you recognize the signs of heat stress. If you see your dog excessively panting or drooling, the best thing to do is to take your dog to a cooler area and keep them hydrated.