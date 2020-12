BERNARDSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Keets Brook Road in Bernardston is closed to through traffic due to Monday nights storm.

According to the Bernardston Police Department, the heavy rain washed out a few roads in the area making it hard for drivers to get through. Fox Hill Road was passable, but in rough condition, and Bald Mountain Road and Brattleboro Road were both flooded. All roads are now open except for Keets Brook Road.

Police are hoping Keets Brook Road will be reopened by Noon.