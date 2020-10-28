Know your winter storm warning terms before season starts

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Winter is at our doorstep. In New England, that brings snow, wind and ice. When storms are particularly bad, the National Weather Service issues different warnings for snow and ice: like winter weather advisories, and winter storm watches and warnings.

A winter storm watch is issued in advance of a potential blizzard, heavy snow, freezing rain or heavy sleet.

A winter weather advisory is issued once the hazardous conditions are ongoing, but the snow, freezing rain and sleet aren’t expected to have as much of an impact as a winter storm warning does.

A winter storm warning is issued when a more hazardous winter weather event is imminent or occurring, and is considered a threat to life and property. A winter storm warning means accumulations of snow or ice will be higher than with a winter weather advisory.

