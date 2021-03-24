La Nina could bring strong storms this tornado season

(WWLP) – Tornado season in the United States is picking up, and it’s expected to be a strong storm season, especially because of La Nina.

Tornado activity has picked up in recent weeks, with powerful storms hitting Louisiana, Mississippi, and Alabama. The weather phenomena, La Nina, will create favorable storm conditions, but mostly in the southern part of the country, right now.

So luckily for local residents, we aren’t likely to see severe weather conditions this time of year.

22News Storm Team Meteorologist Adam Strzempko said, “If we see some severe storms that could produce tornados they generally occur during the summer months we start seeing that activity around here late April, May, June, July, and into the summer months.”

In fact, that time frame is considered western Massachusetts tornado season, although it is very rare for us to see a tornado.