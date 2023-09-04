CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Even though it was Labor Day, the weather felt more like the Fourth of July! Temperatures are forecasted to be in the 90s this week across western Massachusetts, making it feel more like July than September.

It is important to remember this week as temperatures are so hot to always check the back seat of your car before exiting as the interior of the car can warm quickly.

With an air temperature of 80 degrees, it only takes 10 minutes for the interior of the car to reach 100 degrees. After 20 minutes it can feel like 110 degrees and in 30 minutes it can be 115 degrees.

With temperatures in the 90s, like we are expecting, in just 10 minutes the inside of the car can be 110 degrees and in one hour it can be over 130 degrees.

Some tips to stay cool are wear loose and light-colored clothing, drink lots of water and be sure to take breaks in the air conditioning or shade.

22News Storm Team 7-Day Forecast