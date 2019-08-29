SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The meteorological start of fall is September first but we can continue to get summer-like weather.

We did have some hot and humid weather this summer. Temperatures made it up into the 90s once in June, 13 times in July and once in August. Recently we’ ve been enjoying some cooler and more comfortable weather.

Labor Day signifies the unofficial end of summer and we can expect changes in the weather as we head into the month of September.

“September really is two seasons in one. We’ll have our very summer-like warm days, we’ve had heat waves in September before then you’ll also get your crisp cool nights, ” said 22News Storm Team Meteorologist Nick Bannin.

Some people are looking forward to fall. “Oh love fall, I think it’s my favorite, favorite season. The leaves, the weather, pumpkins, apples,” said Anna Ronca of Agawam.

Our average high temperature for the start of September is in the upper 70s but by the end of the month it falls into the upper 60s. Our average low temperature by the end of September is in the mid 40s but we have gotten down into the 20s and 30s.



NOAA is forecasting warmer than average temperatures here in New England for the month of September and for the next three months.



Fall officially arrives on Monday, September 23rd and 3:50 in the morning.