CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Many are beginning to travel for the holiday weekend and preparing to enjoy the nice weather.

All eyes are on the holiday weekend for Labor Day as we will be seeing beautiful dry conditions with lots of sun. The main reason we will have this dry weather pattern is because of an area of high pressure that is going to settle over the Northeast.

7 Day Forecast

This high-pressure system will suppress Idalia out to sea and give us comfortable weather for the weekend and keep us dry into the next week.