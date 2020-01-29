Lack of January snow impacting local snow plow contractors

CHICOPEE, Mass (WWLP) – Winter came crashing in at the beginning of December. A major snowstorm brought nearly 2 feet of snow. But now that we’re almost wrapped up with January, the story’s been very different. We haven’t even reached 4 inches of snow this month in Chicopee, which is nearly 10 inches below the monthly normal.

Right now, the ground is bare.

While many people are enjoying the lack of snow, many others are not. Like children hoping to play outside more this winter, or people who love to ski or snowboard. But this has been especially tough for local snow plow contractors.

“Well we are a very big snow plow contractor, and have major accounts. The major thing we remember is that we don’t count on snow because it’s hit or miss, you never know how the season is going to play out.” Gary Courchesne, the owner of G&H Landscaping

Part of the reason we’ve had such little snow this month is the mild temperatures. We broke records on the 11th and 12th when the mercury hit the 60s, and even 70 degrees. Most of the high temperatures this month have reached the upper 30s and 40s, which is much warmer than the average January high temperature in the low 30s.

“Last year was the opposite we had a lot of snow in the latter part of the year and nothing up until the middle of January,” Courchesne explained.

We aren’t expecting much more snowfall than normal in February. In Chicopee, snow averages just over a foot in February.

