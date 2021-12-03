Lack of snow accumulations in western Massachusetts

(WWLP) – It’s now December but we still haven’t seen any snow here in the Springfield area so far this season.

A few days into the month of December and we have yet to see any measurable snow here in the Springfield area. The current snow depth map shows there is snow on the ground in northern Berkshire and western Franklin counties. In fact these areas picked up between one and three inches of snow Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

There is snow on the ground to our north in Vermont, New Hampshire, Maine and also in upstate New York.

On average we get 2 .5 inches of snow in November at Westover Air Reserve Base in Chicopee and we didn’t see that this year. During December we average 10 .2 inches of snow and in January we usually get over a foot of snow.

There are some indications that we could see some accumulating snow next week.