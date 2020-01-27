Lack of snow in lower Pioneer Valley can harm your lawn

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – If you live in western Massachusetts, then you’ve noticed how mild this winter is so far. We got buried under nearly two feet at the beginning of December, but otherwise we’ve only had a few snow events since, bringing us a few inches at a time.

With the mild weather recently, we’ve been getting rain rather than snow in the lower Pioneer Valley.

22News spoke with Gary Courchesne, the owner of G&H landscaping, about all the different ways the almost nonexistent snowpile can affect your lawn. There are more cons than pros.

“Because the lawn can tend to dry out from the wind and the sun during the winter even though the ground could be frozen. So the potential of diseases and the lack of moisture in the surface, or in the blade of the turf, can cause what we know commonly as winter kill,” Courchesne explained.

Nothing can be done right now to prevent winter kill, but you can prevent further damage.

“I would also recommend staying off the lawns during early mornings especially if there’s frost or a hard freeze on the turf,” said Courchesne.

You’ll want to stay off since the grass blades become susceptible to breaking during that time and that can lead to an infection in your lawn.