When will the rain stop? Lack of sun is affecting growing season

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The growing season is taking a beating from all the rain, and farmers are struggling to meet demand.

The lack of sun is affecting this year’s growing season, especially our seasonal crops. 22News spoke with a few farmers to get an idea of how much the wet weather is impacting their business.

The farmer’s market on Chicopee Street recently opened for the season but it’s been a slow start. Crops are grown on a very tight schedule, and farmers depend on producing high yields in a relatively short amount of time during the growing season.

The wet weather isn’t helping. Growers have had to throw tons of produce away.

“Can’t pick raspberry’s in the rain because it’s wet and they mold. Cucumbers are rotting before they reach maturity. It’s just been a very, very wet year. Tomatoes, we need sun to ripen them so as soon as we have a little sun and heat everything will do fine.” Linda Lokota, Summit Farms in Belchertown

“We’re just trying to do what we can and sell what we have. Squash, a lot of the squash has gone bad. The tomato plants have been absolutely destroyed by the weather. It’s very heartbreaking because we see people who need to food and just to throw it away because it going bad due to the tremendous amount of rain.” Adrianna Arona, Pignatare’s Farm in Westfield

Farmer’s are remaining optimistic despite the weather. Thankfully the next couple of days look better.

