CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The many snow plow operators who make their living clearing the residential and business driveways and parking lots of western Massachusetts are hurting this winter.

Snowfall has been so scarce in the Pioneer Valley that even when the snow flies in the Hilltowns-there’s been hardly any white on the ground elsewhere. During any given winter John Hackett has plenty to snow to clear in the 22News parking lot but so far, not this winter.

“If it doesn’t snow I don’t make money. And the last few years, it’s been like this. There was more ice though. This year there really hasn’t been much of anything.”

Apparently, unless it starts looking like and feeling like a traditional New England winter pretty soon, the men and women making their living by clearing the way will continue to experience rough sledding financially.