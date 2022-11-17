CENTRAL NEW YORK (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a Snow Squall Warning for Chenango County and an Extreme Lake Effect Warning until 4:00 am for some areas in Central New York.

MODERATE Snow Squall Warning:

Chenango County

Issued Thursday, November 17th at 11:31 am and in effect until 12:15 EST

A dangerous snow squall was located along a line extending from near Greene to near Richford to near south Danby, moving southeast at 30 mph. hazard.

Whiteout conditions with near-zero visibility are associated with intense bursts of heavy snow and gusty winds leading to blowing snow.

Impact: Travel will become difficult and potentially dangerous within minutes. Locations impacted include Binghamton, Vestal, Johnson City, Endicott, Maine, Owego, Nanticoke, Coventry, Port Dickinson, and Greene. This includes the following highway exits New York interstate 81 between 2 and 8, Interstate 86/route 17 between 62 and 75, and Interstate 88 between 1 and 7.

Precautionary/preparedness actions reduce speed and turn on the headlights! during snow squalls, visibility may suddenly drop to near zero in whiteout conditions. Snow squall radar indicated

Extreme Lake Effect Snow Warning:

Northern Oneida County

Issued Wednesday, November 16th, from 7:00 pm and in effect until 10:00 am EST 2:00 am EST Friday, November 18th.

Residents in the area can expect heavy lake-effect snow with accumulations of around 7 to 14 inches. Additional snow accumulations may include up to one inch and ice accumulations of a light glaze.

Travel may become very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Additionally, a transition from a wintry mix transition to rain this morning. lake effect snow begins tonight with most of the accumulation expected after midnight and through midday Thursday, impacting the morning commute.

Precautionary/preparedness actions: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 511.

LEWIS COUNTY

Issued Wednesday, November 16th, from 7:00 pm and in effect until 4:00 am EST Saturday, November 19th.

Residents in the area can expect heavy lake-effect snow across southwestern Lewis County, especially across tug hill late tonight through Thursday morning. Snow accumulations will range from 8 to 14 inches through Thursday. Expect the bands to then

shift too far in Northern Lew is County Thursday night into Friday night. Expected snow accumulations over far northern Lewis County Thursday night through Friday night will range from 8 to 16 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph can produce patchy

blowing snow.

Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commutes.

Precautionary/preparedness actions heavy snow will fall in relatively narrow bands. If traveling, be prepared for rapidly changing road conditions and visibilities. Submit snow reports through our website or social media.