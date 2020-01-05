Large temperature swings will continue this week in western Massachusetts

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) — We are just days away from hitting the coldest time of the year in western Massachusetts.

In Chicopee, the coldest average high for the year is 31 degrees, and that’s from January 8th through the 19th. The typical average low temperature is in the upper teens.

But this year, we’re going to be quite a bit warmer than that, with a shot at temperatures in the 50s. Most of the days as we dive into mid-January will be warmer than normal.

But it wouldn’t be winter without temperature swings even within an overall warmer period. And we still have a chance at some days in the 30s and the next potential winter storm Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning.

One local resident told 22News she’d rather a cool, rainy winter day like Saturday rather than a frigid day with heavy snow.

“No I do not that doesn’t bother me at the least. I love the rain, I love the cold. It doesn’t bother me at all,” Annie Schlichtig, from West Springfield, told 22News.

The chance for snow Tuesday comes before a shot at 50 degrees on Saturday. But once all is said and done in January, even with cold days, and plenty of warm days, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is expecting the month to finish up overall close to average.

Rain and snow aren’t expected to be much higher or lower than typical amounts. We normally see over a foot of snow in the month of January.