Last Wednesday’s widespread wind damage officially labeled a ‘derecho’

(WWLP) – The National Weather Service confirmed that last Wednesday’s widespread wind damage from New York to New England was officially classified as a derecho.

If wind damage extends for more than 250 miles, with wind gusts of at least 58 mph along most of its length and also includes several well-separated 75 mph or greater gusts, then the event may be classified as a derecho.

Winds gusted as high as 88 miles per hour here in western Massachusetts and near 100 miles per hour in the Albany area. Damage stretched roughly 320 miles last Wednesday.

The last derecho to impact Massachusetts was on August 2nd, 2006. Derechos happen, on average, once every four years for most of Massachusetts, but once every two years in the Berkshires.