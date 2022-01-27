Latest snow forecast: What to expect this weekend

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Snow is expected Friday night into Saturday, here is what you can expect for snow amounts in western Massachusetts.

These numbers may fluctuate over the next 24 hours. Keeping checking back with WWLP.com for the latest forecast from the 22News Storm Team.

Our storm arrives Friday night. steady snow will move in after midnight. Lows will be in the mid to upper teens and winds will be picking up. The snow will continue Saturday. Highs will be in the upper teens to around 20 degrees and it will also be windy.

Snow will taper off Saturday evening and skies will be mostly cloudy. Sunshine will return for the second half of the weekend.

