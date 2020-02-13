Latest storm brings a wintry mix and rain to Franklin County

Breaking News
DEERFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Thursday morning you needed the shovel and the umbrella because the wintry mix and rain made for a sloppy mess in Franklin County.

“Very sloppy, usually this time of year we get snow, when it’s colder not sloppy like this. It’s New England so we got to live with it you know,” Jack Panek of Deerfield said.

Anywhere from 2 to 5 inches of snow and sleet fell across Franklin County making for a slushy and slippery morning commute.

The plows were out early clearing the slush off the roads. The wintry mix did change over to rain and that made shoveling a bit more of a challenge.

“It’s very heavy right now because of the rain but otherwise it’s okay,” Gary Lawrence Dzwonkus of West Springfield said.

While it wasn’t a big storm it did make for a picturesque wintry scene.

(Photo: 22News Viewery Doug Potoksky)

