Latest sunrise of the whole year is on Halloween

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s that time of year where our nights are longer than our days. Maybe you’ve been noticing it already but the sun is rising much later now.

Monday morning the sunrise was at 7:00 a.m. and this was the first time the sunrise was 7:00 a.m. or later since the middle of March.

Compare this to August 17 when we had a 6:00 a.m. sunrise. Mid-June we had our earliest sunrise of the whole year at 5:13 a.m., but now it’s much later.

The latest sunrise of the whole year happens on October 31, Halloween morning when at 7:22 a.m. the sunrises and then that night we switch to Standard Time so that the sun rises noticeably earlier at 6:23 a.m. on November 1.

At least we only have a few more weeks until we get past the latest sunrise of the year.