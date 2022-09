CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – September is known to be the peak of hurricane season in the Atlantic Ocean but so far the hurricane season has been quiet.

Currently, we have two named storms we are watching; Tropical Storm Danielle and Tropical Storm Earl.

Both of these storms have no current threat to the United States but obviously with the peak of the tropical season being September 10 we will continue to watch the Atlantic over the coming weeks.