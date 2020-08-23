Latest tropical storms signal increase in hurricane season forecast

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Laura and Marco are two tropical systems swirling in the Gulf, the first two to do so in the Gulf of Mexico at the same time in decades.

And this increase in activity has many people wondering what this means for the rest of the hurricane season. Every year, the National Hurricane Center updates its hurricane season forecast, which officially runs from June 1 to the end of November.

This year, their latest update for the Atlantic predicted one of the most active hurricane seasons in their entire 22-year history of releasing these forecasts.

And the Atlantic is already living up to that prediction with Laura and Marco expected to make landfall in similar areas just days apart.

But seeing a significant increase in hurricane activity at this time is pretty typical. The largest increase in tropical cyclone activity happens in August and September.

Right now, forecasts look quiet for the New England area after Isaias caused widespread damage, but we still have a lot more time left in the season to watch for incoming storms