SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Now that it is getting later into fall, most of the leaves are off the trees but some are still hanging on.

It’s now the middle of November and you can see that most of the leaves are off the trees but on some, you can still see orange and brown leaves hanging on.

“In my opinion, I have a lot of trees on my property, oak trees hold onto the leaves the longest. But this year the leaves are staying on the trees a little longer perhaps because of all the rain we had over the summer,” David Roth of Enfield said.

While the weather this summer likely played a role in the leaves taking longer to fall, typically it takes longer for leaves to fall from oak and beech trees. This is due to what is called marcescence, which causes the leaves to wither but prevents them from easily falling off the tree.

It usually takes a breeze or gusty winds to blow them off. On some younger oak and beech trees the leaves may stay on all winter.