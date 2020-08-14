Length of day continues to shrink in western Massachusetts

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s less than 6 weeks until fall begins and we’re getting away from the longest days of the year.

The length of day continues to shrink at both ends with later sunrises and earlier sunsets. Friday the sun rose at 5:57 a.m. and by August 17 we have a 6:00 a.m. sunrise. October 12 it rises at 7:00 a.m. and by October 31 a 7:22 a.m. sunrise, the latest sunrise of the year.

We also have our sunsets getting earlier. The latest sunset of the whole year was around June 22 at 8:30 p.m. Friday night the sun sets at 7:51 p.m. and by September 14 the sun sets at 7:00 p.m. By October 20 it sets at 6:00 p.m. on our way to the earliest sunset of the year on December 6-12th at 4:18 p.m.

The length of day continues to shrink. The longest day of the year June 20th was 15 hours 15 minutes long and Friday is 13 hours 54 minutes long, a loss of 1 hour 21 minutes. We have 12 hours, or equal day and night around September 25 and by December 21, the first day of winter and shortest day of the year we only get 9 hours and 6 minutes of daylight. You’ve probably already noticed the later sunrises and the earlier sunsets.