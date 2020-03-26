1  of  3
Less snow than usual, but the rain has prevented a drought

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – We’ve had a lot of months lately where we’ve had less snow than usual and that continued this month.

This month we’ve had 2.4 inches of snow in the lower Pioneer Valley. We should have 8.9 inches by the end of the month.

Since October, when our snow season begins, we’ve had 28 inches of snow but we should have 50 inches by the end of the snow season which ends early May. It is looking likely we will stay way below typical snow.

But how are we doing for rain? We are better off. This month we’ve had 2.51 inches of rain and melted snow this month. By the end of the month, we should have 3.5 inches of it and we have the opportunity to make up some ground with a rainy Sunday ahead.

But from January to now, it is a drier story thanks to a very dry January. We have had 7 inches of rain and melted snow. We should have 9.7 inches by the end of March and we are not likely to make that all up in just a few days.

However, the U.S. drought monitor doesn’t have any dryness or drought for western Massachusetts at this point, but technically we do need a bit of rain.

