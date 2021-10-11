Less vibrant fall foliage in western Massachusetts due to summer weather

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Some western Massachusetts residents might have noticed that the trees aren’t as colorful as they usually are this point in the fall.

A walk through Forest Park doesn’t look like it usually would during this time of year, more green than orange and red. The reason any trees are still green is because of all the rainfall we had the past few months.

22News Storm Team Meteorologist Allison Finch said, “From June to September, we got over 24 inches of rain and when we see a year when we have too much rain or not enough rain, it kind of stresses the trees out and makes the leaves fall prematurely and can also make the foliage not as bright.”

22News spoke with a mother daughter duo, Mary and JoAnne McSweeny of Springfield, who are waiting patiently to see the leaves change on their daily walks, “I just enjoy everyday, I like to come out to and get myself moving. We know it’s going to be late, but it will come eventually.”

While it is taking a while for the leaves to change in some areas of western Massachusetts, there are other places in New England where you can visit those iconic colored leaves.

“When you start to get into Vermont and New Hampshire, you see a lot of fall foliage,” said Finch.

“I can’t wait to see the leaves change colors because I mean it’s beautiful, it makes the whole thing beautiful. I love fall though,” said Ramon Martinez of Springfield.

There are also some areas in Franklin County and the Berkshires that are more colorful than here in Hampden County.