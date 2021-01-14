Light rain and snow showers move through western Mass.

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Thursday will be a cloudy day with scattered light rain and snow showers mainly this morning. Some areas in the hills and the Berkshires could pick up a coating of snow.

Highs will be up in the mid to upper 30s this afternoon.

Skies will be mostly cloudy tonight with lows in the mid 20s.

Friday will be mostly cloudy but a dry day with highs around 40 degrees.

Rain and snow showers will move in Friday night with lows in the low to mid 30s.

Rain is likely Saturday morning with the chance for a few showers or flurries Saturday afternoon. Highs will be in the mid 40s.

Drier weather looks to return on Sunday.