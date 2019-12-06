Light snow arrives near midday through the afternoon

A quick-moving storm system will provide a light accumulation of snow for most of western Massachusetts today.

While snowfall amounts are not expected to be high, it doesn’t take much snow to make roads and sidewalks slippery.

The highest snowfall amounts will occur north of the Mass. Pike and especially in northern Berkshire County where up to 3″ of snow could fall.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for northern Berkshire County from 10am-10pm.

Snow could arrive as early as 10am in the Berkshires, but spreads into Hampden, Hampshire, and Franklin Counties from 11am-1pm.

The steadiest snow will be from 1pm through roughly 3pm, after that it starts tapering off again.

Some flurries will be possible from 4pm-6pm and then most areas will be dry the rest of the night.

A wet and mild start to next week will help to melt much of our snowpack.