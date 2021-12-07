Light snow begins Wednesday morning, continues through evening

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Western Massachusetts can expect to see some snowfall Wednesday, anywhere from a coating to 2 inches in the Pioneer Valley and up to 1-3 inches in the hill towns.
Wednesday Snow Timeline:
Occasional light snow will start 6-9 a.m. Wednesday morning and continue for much of the day. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s. Our best chance for steadier light snow will be 5 p.m. and 10 p.m.
Watch out for slippery streets all day on Wednesday, especially in the evening. Snow accumulations will be light! After Wednesday’s snow, a warming trend is on the horizon.
TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Chance of Flurries
Lows: 20-26
Winds: Light & Variable
WEDNESDAY: Occasional Light Snow
Highs: 34-38
Winds: Light E
WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Light Snow Through 10pm. Clearing Overnight.
Lows: 22-28
THURSDAY: Sun/Cloud Mix
Highs: 36-40