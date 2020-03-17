Light snow for the morning commute on St. Patrick’s Day

1  of  155
Closings and Delays
AAA Pioneer Valley-Offices Agawam City Council Agawam Public Schools Agawam Town Hall Offices All About Learning Allied Rehabilitation Centers Amvets Post 74 Asnuntuck Community College BakuCare Baystate Academy Charter Public School Belchertown Council on Aging Belchertown Public Schools Bernardston Council on Aging/Sr. Ctr. Boys & Girls Club Family Center Boys & Girls Club of Chicopee Brimfield Council on Aging Career Tec Center After School Program Central Baptist Church-Westfield Chicopee Child Development Center Chicopee Public Schools Chicopee Senior Center Children's Museum at Holyoke Christ Community Church-Belchertown Christ Presbyterian Church-Spfld. Christ the King Parish-Ludlow Community Options, Inc. Curtis Blake Day School Downtown Spfld. YMCA Family Center East Longmeadow Public Library Easthampton Public Schools Enfield Town Offices-Dept of Libraries Erving Sch Dist-Union #28 Sch Dist Erving Senior/Community Center Evangelical Covenant Church-Spfld. First Congregational Church of Westfield First Lutheran School-Holyoke Franklin County Technical School Gateway Regional School District Gill-Montague Reg School District Girls Inc. of The Valley Granby Council on Aging Greater Holyoke YMCA Greenfield Community YMCA Greenfield Council on Aging-Sr Ctr Greenfield Schools Hadley Public Schools Hadley Senior Community Center Hampden Charter School of Science Hampden Senior Center Hampden Town Offices Hampden-Wilbraham Reg. School District Hampshire Regional School District Hampshire Regional YMCA Hatfield Public Schools Hilltown Cooperative Charter Public School Holy Family Parish-S. Deerfield Holyoke Center School Holyoke Community Charter School Holyoke Public Schools Holyoke-Chicopee-Spfld. Head Start Hubbard Memorial Library Huntington Town Hall Kidstop Children's Center Kidstop Schoolage Program Lilly Library Lincoln Technical Institute Little Tot Day Care Longmeadow Montessori Longmeadow Public Schools Longmeadow Senior Center LPVEC Programs Mahar Regional High School Mary's House of Prayer Mary, Mother of Hope Parish-Spfld. MassHire Holyoke Career Center MassHire Springfield Career Center May Center School Meekins Public Library Mill Pond School Mittineague Methodist Comm. Preschool MLK, Jr. Charter School of Excellence Mohawk Trail Reg. School District Monson Free Library Monson Municipal Offices New Beginnings Childcare New North Citizen's Council-Childcare Northampton Public Schools Northfield Council on Aging Orange Elementary Schools Our Lady of Blessed Sacrament Parish-Westfield Our Lady of Fatima-Ludlow Palmer Public Library Palmer Schools Pathfinder Reg Voc-Tech High School Paulo Friere Social Justice Charter School Pelham Library Pioneer Training Pioneer Valley Montessori School Pioneer Valley Reg. School District Pope Francis Preparatory School PV Chinese Immersion Charter Sch PV Perf. Arts Charter Public School Quaboag Regional School District Sacred Heart Church-Spfld. Scantic Valley YMCA Family Center Smith Voc. & Agricultural High School South Hadley Council on Aging South Hadley Public Library Southampton Town Offices Southwick Congregational Church-UCC Southwick-Tolland-Granville Schools Spfld Boys Club-Carew Hill Girls Club Spfld Jewish Community Ctr Spfld. Jewish Comm. Ctr Pre-school Spfld. Senior Ctrs & Golden Age Spfld. Senior Ctrs & Golden Age Spfld. Seventh-Day Adventist Jr. Academy Springdale Education Center Springfield City Hall Offices Springfield City Library Springfield City Library Springfield Prep Charter School Springfield Public Schools Square One St. Anne Parish-Chicopee St. Cecilia's Parish-Wilb. St. Mary's Parish-Longmeadow St. Thomas the Apostle Parish-Palmer St. Thomas the Apostle Parish-W. Spfld. Sunderland Public Library Sunshine Village Valley Opportunity Council Valley West School VOC Transportation Ware Public Schools Way Finders, Inc. West Springfield Boys & Girls Club West Springfield Housing Authority West Springfield Public Library West Springfield Public Schools West Springfield Town Hall Westfield Atheneum Westfield Boys & Girls Club Westfield Public Schools Westfield Soup Kitchen Westfield YMCA Nursery School Whately Public library White Oak School Willie Ross School for the Deaf Williston Northampton Middle School Williston Northampton Upper School YMCA Greater Spfld. Learning Center - Spfld. YMCA Greater Spfld. Learning Center - Wilb. YMCA of Greater Westfield

Light snow for the morning commute on St. Patrick’s Day

(WWLP) – A quick-hitting wintry mix will bring the first snowfall to the area in a while. A light accumulation is possible anywhere. Most accumulation will be on colder surfaces like windshields and grass, but some roadway accumulation is possible in our western hills.

Gradually through the morning light snow will change to rain showers before we dry out during the afternoon. High temperatures today should reach the upper 40s, which will melt whatever snow we get today.

Stay with 22News as we track any minimal impacts to your morning commute.

