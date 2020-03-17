Light snow for the morning commute on St. Patrick’s Day

(WWLP) – A quick-hitting wintry mix will bring the first snowfall to the area in a while. A light accumulation is possible anywhere. Most accumulation will be on colder surfaces like windshields and grass, but some roadway accumulation is possible in our western hills.

Gradually through the morning light snow will change to rain showers before we dry out during the afternoon. High temperatures today should reach the upper 40s, which will melt whatever snow we get today.

Stay with 22News as we track any minimal impacts to your morning commute.