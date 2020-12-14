Light snow/mix followed by bigger storm later this week

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A quick-moving storm will bring snow and some rain to the area Monday. Snowfall amounts are expected to be light given that temperatures are not that cold.

Up to 1″ of snow accumulation could fall, but most of the accumulation will be on colder surfaces like grass. By late afternoon the snow showers will be coming to an end with just a few flurries this evening.

A much bigger/stronger storm is expected late Wednesday into Thursday with a Nor’Easter on the way. At this point it looks cold enough for just snow and no mixing. Snow should be light and fluffy and could accumulate quickly. It’s just a tad too early to talk about snowfall amounts, but we should have our first snowfall forecast map by Tuesday morning.