CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Light snow could be making its way back to western Massachusetts on Tuesday.

Monday is looking mostly sunny with some clouds mixing in during the afternoon. High temperatures will be around 30 degrees.

Clouds will be on the increase tonight with lows in the upper teens.

Tuesday will be cloudy with light snow likely. There could be a few fluffy inches of accumulation. Overall, this is a minor system, Highs will be in the upper 20s.

The rest of the week looks cold with high temperatures staying in the teens and 20s through next weekend.

