FILE: Lightning strikes as a violent thunder storm approaches the area Aug. 16, 2004 in Ft. Myers, Florida. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s now officially summer and thunderstorms become more of a common occurrence this time of year.

This week was Lightning Safety Awareness Week and each year lightning claims dozens of lives and leaves hundreds of others with long-term or even permanent health problems.

Here are some things to keep in mind when a thunderstorm approaches.

Take shelter in a fully enclosed building and stay away from windows

Do not use a corded phone you can use a cordless phone or a cell phone

Do not take a shower or bath, the plumbing can conduct electricity

If you’re outside do not take shelter under a tree. If the tree gets struck by lightning it can go through the tree and you.

Always remember when thunder roars, stay indoors.