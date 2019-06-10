Lightning strike kills motorcyclist

by: WESH's Amanda Ober

(WESH) A motorcyclist is dead after being struck by lightning while driving on Florida’s Interstate 95.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the lightning strike hit the driver around 2:15 p.m. Sunday as he rode southbound on I-95 near Ormond Beach. The strike cracked the 45-year-old’s helmet, sending him off the roadway.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. Troopers said an off-duty Virginia state trooper witnessed the lightning strike and its aftermath.

Authorities said the victim is from Charlotte, North Carolina, but they have not released his name.

