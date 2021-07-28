Lightning strikes Granny’s Place in Agawam

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Severe thunderstorms rolled through western Massachusetts Tuesday night, causing widespread damage and power outages across counties.

At Granny’s Place in Agawam, lightning hit a tree in a nearby cemetery, and moved through the roots, striking the greenhouse. The lightning knocked out all power, and even caused an air conditioning unit to explode.

The owner of Granny’s Place wasn’t home at the time of the lightning strike, but he told 22News it caused quite a scare for his family at home.

“All of my kids were in the living room, everybody hit the ground, everybody hit the floor in the house because there was a big flash and they all went to scream and they didn’t know if they were still here or not.” Rick Seldomridge, owner of Granny’s Place

At the height of Tuesday night’s storms, Eversource reported more than 2,000 customers affected by the widespread outage.