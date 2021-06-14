Lightning strikes power line in Amherst

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – Crews are working to restore power on Amherst Road after a lightning strike burned a power line Monday morning.

According to Eversource spokeswoman, the damage has been isolated by remotely switching electricity to customers affected and power has been restored to most of the area. Crews expect to have power back on for the remaining 15 customers by noon.

Eversource reports there are approximately 16 different outages to customers across western Massachusetts. Lightning strikes has caused fuses to trip, which is the way they’re designed. Crews are working to reset equipment and patrolling lines in case there is any damage.