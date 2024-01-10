CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – 22News is working for you with a list of closings due to the heavy rain and snowmelt that could lead to flooding on Wednesday.

Jump To: A–Z
123 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

A

Academy at Charlemont

Franklin Schools

1 hour delay

Back to top

F

Franklin County Technical School

Franklin Schools

2 hour delay

Back to top

G

Gateway Regional School District

Hampshire Schools

2 hour delay

Giggle Gardens Learning Center

Hampden Businesses

Morning services cancelled

Greenfield Community College

Franklin Schools

Open at 10:00AM

Back to top

H

Hampshire Regional School District

Hampshire Schools

2 hour delay

Back to top

L

LBI Vocational Transportation-HillTowns

Hampden Schools

2 hour delay

Back to top

M

Mohawk Trail Reg. School District

Franklin Schools

2 hour delay

Back to top

P

Pioneer Valley Reg. School District

Franklin Schools

2 hour delay

Providence Christian Academy

Franklin Schools

2 hour delay

Back to top

R

R. H. Conwell Elementary School

Hampshire Schools

2 hour delay

Rowe Elementary School

Franklin Schools

2 hour delay

Back to top

S

Southampton Road School Westfield

Hampden Schools

Closed Today

St. Philaret Orthodox Mission Chapel

Hampden Churches

Morning services cancelled

Back to top

W

Warwick School District

Franklin Schools

2 hour delay

Back to top

The rain will end as the sun rises this morning. However, our flooding risk will continue. Be ready for the possibility of flooded roads on the morning commute. Remember, turn around, don’t drown. Don’t drive your car through a flooded road. River and stream flooding may last through Wednesday and into Thursday.

It will be windy today with the winds gusting over 20-30mph at times.

A few scattered rain and snow showers are likely around midday. There could even be a few breaks of sun, but overall the clouds win out. High temperatures will be in the upper 40s and low 50s, just before sunrise. Daytime temperatures will be in the low to mid-40s and fall into the evening.

View the video player above for Wednesday’s weather forecast.

Weather News

WWLP-22News, an NBC affiliate, began broadcasting in 1953 by providing local news, network, syndicated, and local programming to western Massachusetts. Follow 22News on X @WWLP22News, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.