The rain will end as the sun rises this morning. However, our flooding risk will continue. Be ready for the possibility of flooded roads on the morning commute. Remember, turn around, don’t drown. Don’t drive your car through a flooded road. River and stream flooding may last through Wednesday and into Thursday.

It will be windy today with the winds gusting over 20-30mph at times.

A few scattered rain and snow showers are likely around midday. There could even be a few breaks of sun, but overall the clouds win out. High temperatures will be in the upper 40s and low 50s, just before sunrise. Daytime temperatures will be in the low to mid-40s and fall into the evening.

View the video player above for Wednesday’s weather forecast.

