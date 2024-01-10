CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – 22News is working for you with a list of closings due to the heavy rain and snowmelt that could lead to flooding on Wednesday.
A
Academy at Charlemont
Franklin Schools
F
Franklin County Technical School
Franklin Schools
G
Gateway Regional School District
Hampshire Schools
Giggle Gardens Learning Center
Hampden Businesses
Greenfield Community College
Franklin Schools
H
Hampshire Regional School District
Hampshire Schools
L
LBI Vocational Transportation-HillTowns
Hampden Schools
M
Mohawk Trail Reg. School District
Franklin Schools
P
Pioneer Valley Reg. School District
Franklin Schools
Providence Christian Academy
Franklin Schools
R
R. H. Conwell Elementary School
Hampshire Schools
Rowe Elementary School
Franklin Schools
S
Southampton Road School Westfield
Hampden Schools
St. Philaret Orthodox Mission Chapel
Hampden Churches
W
Warwick School District
Franklin Schools
The rain will end as the sun rises this morning. However, our flooding risk will continue. Be ready for the possibility of flooded roads on the morning commute. Remember, turn around, don’t drown. Don’t drive your car through a flooded road. River and stream flooding may last through Wednesday and into Thursday.
It will be windy today with the winds gusting over 20-30mph at times.
A few scattered rain and snow showers are likely around midday. There could even be a few breaks of sun, but overall the clouds win out. High temperatures will be in the upper 40s and low 50s, just before sunrise. Daytime temperatures will be in the low to mid-40s and fall into the evening.
View the video player above for Wednesday’s weather forecast.
WWLP-22News, an NBC affiliate, began broadcasting in 1953 by providing local news, network, syndicated, and local programming to western Massachusetts. Follow 22News on X @WWLP22News, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.