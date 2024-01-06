CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – 22News is working for you with a list of closings due to a Winter Storm Warning in effect for all of western Massachusetts for accumulating snow that will create slick travel.
A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for Saturday afternoon through early Monday morning for heavy snow with accumulations of 5 to 12 inches in portions of Massachusetts. Wind gusts could reach 40 mph which could lead to power outages.
Saturday looks to be a mostly cloudy day with high temperatures in the low to mid-30s. The snow is expected to arrive between 5:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. on Saturday. The heaviest snow will most likely happen between 10:00 p.m. Saturday through 2:00 a.m. Sunday morning. Snow will taper off Sunday afternoon and is expected to be done by 7:00 p.m. Sunday.
