CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Several schools in western Massachusetts have announced that they are closing early Thursday ahead of the wintry mix.

• Greenfield Community College announced they are closing the campus at 2 p.m. The college will make a decision about Friday classes by 5 a.m. on January 20. Campus weather hotline: 413-775-1010.

• Gateway Regional School District is dismissing students early. They will be released 2 hours early and no afternoon pre-K.

• Pittsfield Public Schools has canceled after-school programs.

Snowfall Forecast

The 22News Storm Team has issued a Weather Alert for snow and a wintry mix Thursday and Friday. A Winter Weather Advisory for Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin Counties is in effect from 12 p.m. Thursday to 6 p.m. Friday and Berkshire County from 11 a.m. Thursday to 7 p.m. Friday.

Some snow/sleet will start moving in mainly south of the Mass Pike around noon. The snow will work its way south to north. The snow will mix with, and change to rain from south to north mid to late afternoon. Sleet and possibly freezing rain will hang on in the western hills through the afternoon.

The snow will linger into Thursday evening across northern Franklin County. High temperatures will be in the mid 30s to 40 degrees. In the lower valley, the Thursday evening commute will be mainly rain. In the upper valley (north of Northampton) and in our western and eastern hills, there will be some sleet/slush to contend with along with the rain.

Plan on a rain/snow mix Thursday night with temperatures in the upper 20s and lower 30s.

Any mix will transition back to light snow on Friday. Plan on some snow for the Friday morning commute. High temperatures Friday will be in the mid 30s.

The snow will taper off to flurries Friday evening. Total accumulations will range from a coating in the Springfield area to 6 inches in parts of Franklin and Berkshire County.