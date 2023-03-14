CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The heavy wet snow across Massachusetts on Tuesday is causing several trees and power lines to come down across roadways.

The speed limit has been restricted on the Mass. Pike to 40 mph from the New York border to Millbury. As of 8 a.m. MassDOT has more than 600 pieces of equipment for snow and ice removal.

When power lines come down, stay at least 35 feet away. Do not touch anything that the lines may be touching. If you are too close, “shuffle” away to safety. Never drive over a downed line.

The following roads are affected:

Dalton: Grange Hall Road is closed at Patricia Avenue for wires down. (10:39 a.m.)

Shelburne: Route 2 is closed in both directions at mile marker 42.5 due to a tree down in the roadway. (10:06 a.m.)

Route 2 Shelburne

Hadley: Route 47 which connects Hadley to South Hadley is closed due to a leaning pole. (9:55 a.m.)

(Hadley Police Department)

Greenfield: Route 5 closed in both directions near 675 Bernardston Road due to trees and wires down in the roadway. (9:19 a.m.)

Whately: Weber Road and Egypt Road are closed and both areas due to a tree down on power lines. (9:11 a.m.)

(Whately Police Department)

(Whately Police Department)

Colrain: Thompson Road is closed with trees and primary wires down. West Leyden Road is partially blocked, but passable. Heath Road is passable but use caution. (8:52 a.m.)

(Colrain Firefighters’ Association)

Northampton: Route 66 near Florence Road is closed due to a tree down in the roadway. (8:30 a.m.)

Adams: East Road near the landfill is closed due to a tree down in the roadway. (8:18 a.m.)

North Adams: Route 2 closed in both directions at West Shaft Road due to a utility pole down in the roadway. (7:40 a.m.)

(Adams Police Department)

Pittsfield: Route 20 closed in both directions at 700 South Street due to a tree down in the roadway. (7:36 a.m.)

Great Barrington: Montgomery Valley Road is closed between Lovers Lane and Blue Hill Road due to multiple trees down. (6:52 a.m.)

Blandford: Russell State Road from Route 23 to Nye Brood Road is closed due to tree down with wires. (5:55 a.m.)

(Chester-Blandford Police Department)

Driving tips in snow and ice

Don’t use cruise control when the roads are wet and slippery. If you start to slide remember don’t slam your brakes. Keep calm and ease off the gas and try to guide the car to a slow and easy stop.

If your car does end up skidding or spinning out-steer in the direction of the skid so that when your wheels regain traction, you don’t have to overcorrect to stay in your lane Defensive driving, increasing your following distance, and reducing your speed is crucial to avoid crashes and other roadway incidents.