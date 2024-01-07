CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – This Sunday morning, certain areas of western Massachusetts are seeing up to 11 inches of snow!
Here is a look at some snowfall totals from across western Massachusetts on Sunday:
Hampden County
- Westfield- 8.6″
- West Springfield- 7.0″
- Chicopee- 7.0″
- Agawam- 6.0″
Hampshire County
- Easthampton- 11.0″
- South Hadley- 10.5″
- Westhampton- 8.0″
- Northampton- 7.5″
- Belchertown- 6.5″
- Plainfield- 6.0″
Here are some tips on how to correctly measure the snowfall:
- Measure a cold untreated surface such as your deck, or outdoor table or you can place a plank of wood on top of your grass before the start of the snow and use that as a snowboard and measure from there.
- Take three measurements in different spots and take the average of the three
- Push the ruler straight into the snow, perpendicular to the ground and not at an angle
- Take it as soon as the snow stops falling, don’t wait too long because the snow will compact
