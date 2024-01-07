How much snow has Massachusetts seen so far on Sunday?

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – This Sunday morning, certain areas of western Massachusetts are seeing up to 11 inches of snow!

Here is a look at some snowfall totals from across western Massachusetts on Sunday:

Hampden County

Westfield- 8.6″

West Springfield- 7.0″

Chicopee- 7.0″

Agawam- 6.0″

Hampshire County

Easthampton- 11.0″

South Hadley- 10.5″

Westhampton- 8.0″

Northampton- 7.5″

Belchertown- 6.5″

Plainfield- 6.0″

Here are some tips on how to correctly measure the snowfall:

Measure a cold untreated surface such as your deck, or outdoor table or you can place a plank of wood on top of your grass before the start of the snow and use that as a snowboard and measure from there.

Take three measurements in different spots and take the average of the three

Push the ruler straight into the snow, perpendicular to the ground and not at an angle

Take it as soon as the snow stops falling, don’t wait too long because the snow will compact

View the media player above to view Sunday’s weather forecast.