Live look at road conditions, flooded areas in 22News Weather Storm Tracker

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – 22News Reporter Katrina Kincade is live in Springfield in the 22News Weather Storm Tracker to show you current road conditions and flooded areas as heavy rain hits across western Massachusetts Saturday.

There’s definitely already some flooding on the roads. People have to be very careful when driving, especially on the highway where speeds are higher. It’s important to remember it is the law to keep your headlights on whenever you have your wipers going.

Drive slowly and patiently on the roads to avoid hydroplaning. Also, avoid large pools of water that could be hiding potholes that may potentially damage your car.

The rain is very heavy right now so ultimately if you cannot see the roads to the best of your ability when driving, then pull over to a safe spot until you feel able to safely drive.