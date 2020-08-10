Live Radar: Severe thunderstorm warning for parts of western Massachusetts

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) - According to Time Magazine, climate change could cause more annual deaths globally than infectious disease by the year 2100.

Our climate is changing, that is a fact. One of the biggest signals of our changing climate is the increase in the global temperature. According to NOAA, the global combined land and ocean temperature has increased at an average rate of 0.13 degrees Fahrenheit per decade since 1880; however, the average rate of increase since 1981 is more than twice that. Small shifts in averages, mean big changes in temperature extremes we experience.