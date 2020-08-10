Live Radar: Severe thunderstorm warning for parts of western Massachusetts

(WWLP) – The 22News Storm Team has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for parts of western Massachusetts Monday evening.
Severe Thunderstorms are expected to move through southeastern Hampshire County, southeastern Franklin County, and East-central Hampden County until 7:30 p.m.
Just before 6:30 p.m., a severe thunderstorm was located over Ware or about 12 miles southeast of Amherst, moving east at 10 mph, according to the National Weather Service.
Threats
- 60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail
- Wind damage to trees and powerlines
- Minor hail damage to vehicles possible
Locations
Belchertown, Palmer, Spencer, Leicester, Ware, Rutland, Barre, Warren, Paxton, North Brookfield, Hubbardston, West Brookfield, Brimfield, Brookfield, Hardwick, East Brookfield, Oakham, Pelham,
Petersham and New Braintree.