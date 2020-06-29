Breaking News
Northampton man dies after fall from parking garage
Watch Live
22News Storm Team Update: Severe thunderstorm warning for parts of western Massachusetts

LIVE: Severe thunderstorm warning for parts of western Massachusetts

Weather News
Posted: / Updated:

(WWLP) – Severe thunderstorms continues Monday afternoon with chances of on-and-off rain continue into the evening, and there’s a possibility some of us could hear a few rumbles of thunder.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning in Hampden and Hampshire counties is in effect until 4:00 p.m. with wind gusts of 60 MPH and quarter size hail.

Storm Damage Reports

  • Tree down on wires on Mountain Road in Deerfield
  • House heavily damaged on Upper Road in Deerfield, tree into house.
  • Ttree down on Greenfield Road in Deerfield
  • Quarter size hail reported in Hawley
  • Wires down on Oak Knoll Drive in Deerfield
  • Tree down on wires on Webber Road in Whately

Storm Damage Photos

  • (Turners Falls Fire Department)
  • (Turners Falls Fire Department)
  • (Turners Falls Fire Department)

According to the Turners Falls Fire Department, Montague City Road in front of the Farren Care Center is closed. Eversource is working on wires and pole down in the area.Additional fire crews are working on other tree and wire down location in Montague.

Send 22News your videos and photos to reportit@wwlp.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

More Weather Tools

Almanac

Weather App

Text Alerts

Newsletters

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories

Weather Tweets

Donate Today