LIVE: Severe thunderstorm warning for parts of western Massachusetts

(WWLP) – Severe thunderstorms continues Monday afternoon with chances of on-and-off rain continue into the evening, and there’s a possibility some of us could hear a few rumbles of thunder.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning in Hampden and Hampshire counties is in effect until 4:00 p.m. with wind gusts of 60 MPH and quarter size hail.

Storm Damage Reports

Tree down on wires on Mountain Road in Deerfield

House heavily damaged on Upper Road in Deerfield, tree into house.

Ttree down on Greenfield Road in Deerfield

Quarter size hail reported in Hawley

Wires down on Oak Knoll Drive in Deerfield

Tree down on wires on Webber Road in Whately

Storm Damage Photos

(Turners Falls Fire Department)

(Turners Falls Fire Department)

(Turners Falls Fire Department)

According to the Turners Falls Fire Department, Montague City Road in front of the Farren Care Center is closed. Eversource is working on wires and pole down in the area.Additional fire crews are working on other tree and wire down location in Montague.

Send 22News your videos and photos to reportit@wwlp.com