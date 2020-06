(WWLP) – The 22News Storm Team is tracking a strong thunderstorm over South Hadley, or near Holyoke, moving south at 5 mph.

Torrential rainfall will result in pockets of street flooding.

Locations impacted include Holyoke, Amherst, Northampton, South Hadley, Easthampton, Granby, Southampton, Hadley and Hatfield.

Do not drive through flooded roads or underpasses. Avoid low lying areas near small streams.

