WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The 22News Storm Team has issued a weather alert Tuesday for some heavy wet snow across Massachusetts.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for all of western Massachusetts until 8 a.m. Wednesday.

Most of our accumulating snow in the valley will happen early Tuesday morning and late Tuesday afternoon. The highest snowfall accumulation will be in the Berkshires and Berkshire foothills.

This will be “wet” snow. Surface temperatures will be at or above freezing through much of the day. Wind will also be a factor with occasional gusts over 35 mph. The heavy wet snow, combined with the wind, will result in tree damage and power outages, especially in our western hill towns.

Snow will taper off Tuesday 8 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Travel could be very difficult to impossible, with snow-covered roads and near zero visibility at times. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.